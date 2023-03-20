'Greedy' Edwards not totally satisified with Luton's seven point haul from Blades, Robins and Black Cats

A ‘greedy’ Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t completely satisfied in making it seven points from nine games and stretching his team’s unbeaten away run to eight matches with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

The Hatters were on course for a fourth successive victory in the Championship for the first time since they returned to the second tier, until, with four minutes left, Amari’i Bell was harshly adjudged to have fouled Amad Diallo, referee Scott Oldham somehow blowing for a hotly disputed penalty.

Diallo himself fired home from the spot as Town ended the week with a share of the spoils, but when asked if on reflection if he would have taken Luton’s haul from beating Sheffield United last weekend and then Bristol City in midweek, Edwards said: “Potentially, but we want to win every game.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

"I know what you’re saying, but in the cold light of today, perhaps, and a lot of our games have been tight, so I’m fairly reasonable and rational about it.

"But when you’re in the position that we were, with such a short period of time to go, we’re greedy and we’re in the position where we want three points every single game.

"We’d put ourselves in great shape to do it and in my opinion, deserved it.

"I know they had their moments, but so did we.

"We had real periods of control and I thought it was a very good performance considering where we’re at and the turnaround time from Wednesday.

“We’re tough to beat anywhere now, home and away, and that's because the players they’re all together, they’re good players, they work extremely hard.”

With Luton having played at Kenilworth Road just three days earlier and then making a lengthy foray north for the contest, having visited Bramall Lane last last Saturday too, Edwards praised his players for being able to produce the kind of display they did at the Stadium of Light.

He continued: “Going from Wednesday to Saturday is difficult.

"A heck of a journey up here, the turnaround time is really quick and the lads were feeling it, both teams will be as they went on Wednesday as well.

"It's a big pitch, at times it’s open as they’re such a good team on the counter attack and they’ve got good individuals.

"It makes it a really hard game and I’m sure we’ll look back at it and say it’s a really good point, but it’s tough to take now.”

The visitors’ goal, when it came early in the second half, saw wingback Alfie Doughty play a short free-kick into Cody Drameh on the edge of the box and then fire the return pass through a crowd of players plus a startled keeper Anthony Patterson for his second of the campaign.

Edwards added: “Full credit to the lads for shifting the angle and okay there may have been a little bit of luck, but we earned that.

"I thought we started really positively second half, again on the front foot.

