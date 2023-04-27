Grimsby boss hopes McAtee makes it at Luton as injury sees Hatters striker end loan spell with Mariners

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst hopes that striker John McAtee can be a success with the Hatters after the striker’s loan spell at Blundell Park was ended by injury this week.

The 23-year-old was a massive reason why the Mariners returned to the Football League last season, scoring 16 goals, as they won promotion through the play-offs, including one in the final victory over Solihull Moors at the London Stadium.

He then signed for the Hatters for an undisclosed fee in the summer, rejoining his former side on loan immediately, and after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury, went on to have a difficult season in League Two, finding the net four times in 32 outings.

With Grimsby still having two games left to play, McAtee won’t feature in either of them due to injury, as he will now head back to Kenilworth Road to be around a Luton squad who are looking to reach the Premier League.

Speaking to the Grimsby Telegraph, Hurst, who has also managed the forward at Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United, said: “It's disappointing in a way (to not have a proper goodbye), but we've got to move on from that as he is not our player anymore.

"He's been great and we've been great for him.

"He's needed managing at times, and he'll accept that, but he's got great character.

John McAtee in action for Grimsby Town during their FA Cup fifth round tie at Southampton

"Myself and Chris (Doig, assistant manager) have put a lot of trust, time, and effort into him going back to Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe as well as here because we believed in him.

"Last season, in particular, he repaid some of that faith and got a reward for an excellent season.

"I really hope that he can prove himself at Luton or certainly higher up than he has played currently because he has got the ability.

"He just has to show that dedication, work extremely hard, not take anything for granted and be disappointed when things aren't quite going his way."

McAtee, who played his part as Grimsby reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history this campaign, took to Twitter ahead of the news, as he said: “Wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone at this special club, from all of the staff to my teammates and most importantly the fans!

"2 years full of the biggest highs and a couple of lows both on and off the field but all in all 2 off the best years off my life!

"Promotion back to the EFL (in fashion) and 1/4 finalists of the FA Cup are just a couple of the many memories I will keep forever!