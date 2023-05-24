Ground-sharing never an option for Luton as Sweet is confident Bobbers Stand can be rebuilt in 14 weeks

Town chief executive Gary Sweet ruled out any chance of Luton ground-sharing should they find themselves in the top flight next term, as he insisted the Hatters can make the improvements needed for Kenilworth Road in time for the Premier League season.

If Town can get past Coventry City at the weekend, then they will take their place at the top table of English football once more, returning for the first time since 1992.

Should that happen, Luton will need to modify their 118-year-old ground for the demands of the Premier League, with Sweet revealing it could cost around £10m to do so.

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet - pic: Tony Margiocchi

Asked if he had ever considered having to move into another stadium for a while, Sweet said: “If we gave any other club 1p it would be more expensive for us than £10m.”

With that in mind, the CEO is confident Luton will be able to do what's needed in time for the new campaign, saying: “We believe so, if anyone can do it we can!

“We’ve got 14 weeks of course we can do it.

"It is a tough, tough task, we’ve been from non-league to Premier League, we hope, in nine seasons so 14 weeks is plenty of time.

“​The only thing we have been told is there is a set of criteria that everyone can see.

“Rule K of the Premier League handbook which everyone has to comply to, so we have to do it.

“We have not been told what to do but we need to comply to it and that is what we are doing.

"We have no complaints about that.

"It will cost 10 million-ish, that is part of the inclusion to the PL membership.

"If we are going to do it, let’s do it properly.”

Sweet recently revealed that the Bobbers stand, which was changed in the late 1980s to house the executive boxes on one side of the ground, would have to be almost rebuilt in order to satisfy the Premier League criteria.

Going into more detail on what that means, he continued: “There will be quite a few seats in the new stand.

“We have the chance to increase capacity a little but you are dead right it will be a media centre for you guys and for cameras and for VAR.

“We will also have to put in studios and a canteen and other sub-studios and toilet facilities for the media and things.

“If you think the Premier League has got 100-odd contracts with broadcasters all round the world, each of them have got their own spec, we’ve got to honour that for them.

“They want to, rightly so, deliver a certain quality, so one of the big things we’ve got to do is upgrade the floodlights, for example, because to get any good high definition image you need good lighting on the pitch.

"That’s one thing we’ve got to change, and in all of this what we’re trying to do is see what can be transferable to the new stadium.

"Luminaires in floodlights for example, can we move those to the new stadium? Because we hate waste.

"What’s the point of doing all this for three years and then it going to waste?

“Anything we can use that can be reused in another project, so a temporary stand which we can use once we leave here is good or reuse for something else when we go from here.

"Luminaires that we can reuse, seating maybe that we can reuse or sell, that’s how we’re having to look at this.”

Although Sweet revealed the new stand would lead to a slight capacity increase, it wouldn’t be anything significant, as he added: “I don’t know exactly yet, it isn’t going to be much, it’s going to be a few hundred.

"There are going to be quite seat kills from certain camera positions.