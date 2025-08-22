Gulls manager excited to bring in Luton youngster on 28-day youth loan

Winger heads to National League South side

Torquay United boss Paul Wotton has spoken of his excitement at snapping up Luton attacker Josh Phillips on a 28-day youth loan.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2023 after a successful trial, has played twice for the first team since then, making his Championship debut in the 1-0 defeat at Bristol City, while also playing this term, coming on for the final half an hour of the 1-0 Carabao Cup first round exit at Coventry City earlier this month.

Having signed a contract in the summer after impressing for the U21s, Phillips, who made four appearances for Bath City in the National League South last term, has been training with the first squad this term, featuring in the club’s pre-season campaign too. He will now go straight into the Gulls squad for their National League South clash at Horsham on Saturday as speaking to the club’s official website about the ex-Fulham youngster, Wotton said: “We needed a winger even if Dylan Morgan wasn’t injured.

Josh Phillips has joined Torquay on loan - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

"It has become more important since Dylan’s injury. Josh has signed for 28 days and he’s played for the first team at Luton and they think a lot of him there. We’re excited to have him in. He’s an attacking player with pace. He has good delivery and likes 1v1 situations. He can play off the left and right and as a ten. He brings genuine pace to the team.”

A statement from the Hatters added: “Joshua Phillips will head out on a 28-day youth loan to National League South side Torquay United. The 20-year-old forward penned a contract extension at Kenilworth Road in June after impressing with Alex Lawless' Under-21s.

"A first senior Luton appearance was given to Josh by Rob Edwards at Bristol City on Boxing Day before Matt Bloomfield handed him a substitute appearance at Coventry City in the Carabao Cup earlier this month. This will be Josh's second spell in the National League South after spending time on loan at Bath City last season. Good luck at Plainmoor, Josh!”