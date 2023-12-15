Gunners clash proved to Hatters winger that Luton belong in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton attacker Andros Townsend revealed the ‘wow’ moment he had during Town’s 4-3 defeat against title-chasers Arsenal at Kenilworth Road recently that showed him the Hatters belong in the Premier League this term.

Having joined on a free transfer back in October after 18 months out injured, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Everton winger, with over 250 top flight appearances himself prior to arriving at Kenilworth Road, has had eight outings for his new side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old saw Luton go winless in his first four matches, as they then beat his former side Crystal Palace 2-1, before being defeated 3-1 by Brentford. However, it was lining up against the Gunners under the Kenilworth Road lights that gave Townsend renewed optimism his new side could be playing at this level again next term.

Town winger Andros Townsend in action against Arsenal recently - pic: Liam Smith

Leading 3-2 for three glorious minutes thanks to goals from Gabe Osho, Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley, Mikel Arteta’s visitors then showed why they are challenging for honours this year, levelling through Kai Havertz, Declan Rice going on to score a cruel last-second winner in stoppage time to steal the points.

Since then Luton have gone on to run champions Manchester City mighty close on Sunday, leading once more when Elijah Adebayo headed home Townsend’s cross, only Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish to find the net in the second period as Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners hit back to triumph.

However, when speaking to talkSPORT earlier this week, it was the Gunners contest that made Townsend and his team-mates really feel they have now acclimatised to their new surroundings, as he said: “I've been here a couple of months now and when I first joined we were very good defensively. We were good in a low block, but we didn’t believe we could go after teams, didn't believe we could press the best teams in this league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've seen a team over the last month or so grow and really believe they belong in the Premier League and I think that game against Arsenal was really the moment where I thought, ‘wow, we are a good side.’

“We didn't give them any time on the ball, when they brought the ball out from the back, myself, Jacob (Brown), Elijah Adebayo, we were on them. We forced them into so many turnovers, and this is one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately we conceded in the last second, but if we’re going to stay up, the crowd at Kenilworth Road are going to be a big part of that.

"Even though it’s a devastating week, we just have to take these two games into the Christmas week and turn these two negatives into a positive moving forward.”

Having experienced the kind of situation that Luton now find themselves in, attempting to stay in the Premier League with almost half the season gone, Townsend will use that knowledge to ensure the Town squad can reflect with real pride on their last two performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “That's the positive we have to take, we have no other choice. The dressing room has been deflated, especially the Arsenal game, conceding in the last second, but I've been in relegation battles my whole career, you have to always take the positive out of every situation, The positives are that we've gone toe-to-toe with two of the best sides in Europe and we’ve fallen at the final hurdle on both occasions.

"So Bournemouth next, Newcastle to come, Sheffield United on Boxing Day. We have to take the spirit and fight into those games and try to pick up some points.”

Townsend also felt that boss Rob Edwards deserves huge praise for the way in which the Hatters have adapted to the pace of the top flight now and are trying to put their own stamp on it as well, adding: “He’s been fantastic, for me personally, but as a team too. The way first and foremost he’s got us in a great shape, he's got us working from a base, we know what we’re good at, we know what we’re about, but to then say in the last few weeks, no we’re not happy just being here, we want to compete, we want to take the game to the opposition.