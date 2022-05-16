'Gutted' Hatters boss felt Town were the 'better side' in Terriers loss

Luton boss Nathan Jones

Town boss Nathan Jones felt his side were the better team during their play-off second leg exit at the hands of Huddersfield Town this evening.

Following a game in which the Hatters had the best chances, the more shots, more efforts on target and the most corners, they paid a heavy price for not taking them, Jordan Rhodes alert to turn in Sorba Thomas’s free kick with just nine minutes remaining.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I’m really proud, I’m gutted and disappointed as we were the better team tonight.

“We were outstanding, the performance we put on, we had more opportunities, more clear-cut opportunities, more corners, it’s just one thing we switch off from.

“We should have cleared it, we didn’t, we give the foul away, then they score, they do it well, fair play to them and credit to them, but we were the better side tonight and we were outstanding.

“I’m really proud of my group, proud of how we’ve gone about everything, it’s just a tinge of disappointment, but that’s masked with masses of pride.

“Apart from a goal, it’s a top performance.

“They’re a difficult side to play against, they’re tactically very aware, the manager gets lauded for being outstanding tactically, we were better tonight, all over the pitch we were better.

“We created more, more set-plays, it’s just they provided one bit of quality which we didn’t and in terms of manager, in terms of tactically, in terms of everything, we were outstanding, and we’ve had to contend with so, so much.

“We’ve had eight players out, pace, power, game-changers, they bring Sorba Thomas on and to be fair, he makes the difference.

"I we have Fred Onyedinma, if we have Elijah (Adebayo) fit, if we have Luke Berry, if we have Pelly-Ruddock (Mpanzu), Gabe Osho, you’re talking about top end athletes there.