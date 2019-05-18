'Gutted' McCormack thanks Luton fans after leaving Kenilworth Road

Midfielder Alan McCormack has thanked Town's players, supporters and staff after his near two year stay at Kenilworth Road came to an end yesterday.

The highly popular 35-year-old, who played 39 times for the club, scoring once, didn't have his contract extended by new Hatters boss Graeme Jones.

Although hit by injuries during his time with Luton, McCormack still played a pivotal role in the Hatters' back-to-back promotions and was a huge fans favourite.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "It's been an absolute pleasure playing for luton town over the last 2 years.

"Back to back promotions with a group of players, staff and fans I'll never ever forget.

"Thank you for the amazing memories myself and my family will always have.

"This club is in no doubt going in the right direction.

"Although I am gutted to be leaving, I have no doubt this group of players and staff can achieve much more success in the years to come.

"I would also like to thank Gary, Mick, Nathan and all the other staff for their continued support over the last 2 years.

"All the best. Mac."

Town club captain Alan Sheehan also wrote: "What a great player and all round great man.

"Pleasure to have shared a dressing room for 2 years with you."