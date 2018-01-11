Gutted Sheehan knows he has to serve his punishment

Luton defender Alan Sheehan knows he has no-one to blame but himself for the frustrations of sitting out Town’s next two league games.

The centre half was dismissed for lashing out at Lincoln striker Matt Rhead after just four minutes of their contest at Kenilworth Road recently, earning a straight red and three match ban.

I love playing football and I can’t play it for three weeks, and it’s my fault. Alan Sheehan

He was allowed to play in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night and speaking about his suspension, said: “It’s very frustrating, I was gutted, you can ask my missus about that, because I live for football.

“I love playing football and I can’t play it for three weeks, and it’s my fault.

“You can’t do those things, I didn’t think I caught him, he’s a big man, went down softly, but that’s the way it is.

“I put myself in that predicament, so I’ll serve my punishment, the only way I’ll get punished is not being on the football pitch where I want to be.

“I’m gutted about that, but I try to stay positive and please god the team just keep on winning and I’ll play when I’m ready.”

Most onlookers felt that Rhead should have also seen red for his part in the incident and Sheehan knew the official had been hoodwinked by the experienced striker.

He continued: “Yes, I’d say he was cleverer, more streetwise, he won that one, definitely, no doubt about it.

“I was in the shower after four minutes, gutted, but thank god the team got the win and they got me out of a small bit of bother.

“Hopefully I’ll get the chance to repay them before the end of the season as there’s a long way to go now and that’s my main aim.”

Part of Sheehan’s punishment was sitting out of Town’s FA Cup third round clash at Premier League side Newcastle United on Saturday.

The defender was at St James’ Park as he is determined to play his part off the pitch until available following the home game against Morecambe on January 20, but conceded it was a tough afternoon on the sidlines.

He added: “It would have been brilliant (to play against Newcastle), I went up, I don’t know if it was a good idea as when I saw the teams walking out, I was a bit upset.

“But sometimes you make your bed you’ve got to lie in it.

“I was delighted, I thought the boys did great and I’ll just try to help the team as much as I can even when I’m not playing for the next two weeks. That’s the kind of fella I am. I’ll train hard and keep everyone on their toes, because we’re in it together and hopefully at the end we’ll all get the outcome we want.