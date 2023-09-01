Hammers boss David Moyes praises 'great achievement' by Edwards in leading Luton to the Premier League

West Ham United boss David Moyes has praised the ‘great achievement’ that his opposite number Rob Edwards managed to do in leading the Hatters to the Premier League last season.

Having taken over from Nathan Jones in November 2022, the former Watford and Forest Green chief had a superb impact, as he masterminded Town to a third place finish in the Championship and then navigated a way past Sunderland in the play-off semi-final.

A penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley saw Town back in the big time for the first time in over 30 years, as they are gearing up to host a maiden Premier League match this evening when the Hammers visit Kenilworth Road.

West Ham United boss David Moyes - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Speaking to the Irons’ official website, Moyes said: “I would say that what Rob Edwards has done for Luton Town, to get them in the position they are in, is a great achievement.

"It’s great he has recovered from his tough spell at Watford and he’s proven any doubters wrong.

I think he’s fitted into Luton really well and he’s given those supporters Premier League football.

"Rob has now got a big challenge of keeping Luton in the Premier League and it won’t be easy for him, but he’s got a lot of things going to his advantage.

“It’s a brilliant achievement from Luton Town to get themselves in the Premier League.

"They’ve done great work. To be fair too, they’ve been knocking on the door for a couple of years.”

Having had to play their opening two games of the season away from home due to a £13m upgrade required by Kenilworth Road to host top flight football, the Hatters fans will finally get their chance to witness their side in top flight action again for the first time since the early 1990s this evening.

Moyes knows it represents a difficult challenge for his in-form side, West Ham unbeaten in their three matches so far, but knows all about what to expect having been there before.

He added: “I think it’s always been tough to go to a newly-promoted team for their first home game of the season.

We’re the ones that got that call, but all we can do is prepare our team as best as we can.

"We will make them aware of Luton’s qualities and I’m sure they’ll use the tight environment at Kenilworth Road to their advantage.

“I’ve managed at Kenilworth Road over the years and everyone is well aware of the small dressing rooms, the tight tunnel and the crowd there.

"I actually think there are a lot of players who actually enjoy it.

"The fans are closer and you can see everything up close. It’s good.”

One of those players appears to be new signing Edson Alvarez, the experienced Mexican international a £35m summer addition from Ajax.

He added: “I know it’s a special stadium for different things.

“We just need to go there and show what the team can do.

“We need to stick together as a team in what will be a difficult atmosphere and if we do that we can have a good result.