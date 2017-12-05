Hammers chief Westley relishing Luton return

Former Hatters boss Terry Westley is looking forward to returning to the club this evening as he brings his West Ham U21 side to Kenilworth Road for the Checkatrade Trophy second round clash.

The 58-year-old originally joined Town as youth coach before becoming first team manager in January 1995, although his stint in charge only lasted six months, replaced by Lennie Lawrence.

I’m looking forward to going back and I hope the players look forward to going there and putting on a spirited display. Terry Westley

However, he did help bring through a number of players during his time with the club, including former England defender Matthew Upson, as speaking to the Hammers official website, he said: “It’s club that were in the Championship under David Pleat when I joined as the youth coach.

“We had a wonderful time in terms of the players we produced who went on and played at the highest level.

“It’ll be an interesting game, they’re top of League Two so it will be tough but that is the level these lads want to be competing at.

After leaving Kenilworth Road, Westley was in charge of Derby in 2006, before heading to Birmingham City as head of their youth academy.

He was with the Blues until 2011, appointed as academy director by the Hammers in 2014, signing a new three year deal in the summer.

Westley is well aware of a number of Luton players, although whether they actually feature tonight is another matter, as he added: “There will be a few of our former lads playing, Dan Potts, Olly Lee and Elliot Lee.

“It is not just because of my connection with the club, but there’ll be an edge to the game in terms of the West Ham connection too.

“Everyone’s really looking forward to the tie and hopefully we can come out on top and progress to the next round in a tournament we have taken seriously this season.”