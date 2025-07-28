Hammers youngster explains why he is linking up with Luton boss for a third time

Attacker heads to Kenilworth Road to sign for Bloomfield once more

New signing Gideon Kodua believes that Luton manager Matt Bloomfield can take him to the very top after agreeing to sign for the Hatters chief for the third time already in what is a fledgling career to date.

The 20-year-old first linked up with Town’s chief when he was in charge of Wycombe Wanderers for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, as having scored against Bloomfield’s side when the Hammers lost a Football League Trophy clash 2-1, he was immediately loaned to Adams Park, going on to play 10 times in League One.

Kodua then returned to the Chairboys at the start of last campaign, penning a season-long loan to join up with the former Wycombe midfielder once more, as despite Bloomfield leaving for Kenilworth Road in January, he ended up featuring 25 times in all competitions, scoring three goals. A third spell was rubber stamped just last week too, but this time the destination was Bedfordshire, Luton opting to bring in the Hammers’ FA Youth Cup winning captain, with the deal having the potential to be turned into a permanent one if certain conditions are met.

Gideon Kodua on his first Kenilworth Road outing against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Discussing just why he jumped at the chance to play for Bloomfield once more, Kodua told the club’s official website: “I'm buzzing, I feel like I've waited a bit longer than I wanted to but I’m just glad that it's done now so I can crack on and get ready for the season. I had a lot of thought but narrowed it down and this was the best option in terms of development and where I want to be. Good players, good manager, good fanbase, so it was an easy decision at the end.

"Obviously I met him through playing against him at West Ham and he was managing Wycombe. I ended up scoring in that game and he bought me in a few days later, so it got started from there and it’s just been good since then. It’s good because I can see he wants to take me into the direction I want to go, which is right to the top. I’m a winner so I want to go to a club that wins and I know that he's a winner also, so it was a no-brainer really.”