Luton picked one of the worst times to serve up their most inept performance of the season as they were quite simply outclassed during a humiliating 5-1 thrashing on home soil by Brentford this afternoon.

With Town having recently come through one of the toughest sequences of matches with their hopes of staying up still intact, only conceding twice at both Spurs and Arsenal, also keeping out Manchester City for an hour at the Etihad, this was the start of a five fixture run in which they were meant to flash their teeth in the battle to stay up, but were just no match for a Bees side who sliced them open time and time again.

The frustrating thing for the Hatters was that it was done with the strongest side available to them for a good number of weeks, boss Rob Edwards springing a number of surprises in his starting line-up, with Gabe Osho and Sambi Lokong both back, despite being ruled out in his pre-match press conference.

Reece Burke heads clear for the Hatters during this afternoon's defeat against Brentford - pic: Liam Smith

They joined Teden Mengi who missed last weekend as well, along with Issa Kabore, the quartet replacing Luke Berry, Daiki Hashioka, Fred Onyedinma and Andros Townsend, who all dropped to the bench. The signs looked ominous from pretty much the word go though, Luton unable to take any kind of noticeable boost from their returning players, as Brentford, without star striker Ivan Toney, appeared far superior in every department.

The visitors, who themselves were virtually safe after beating Sheffield United last weekend, looked to get the victory that would certainly secure it, Ethan Pinnock diverting an early header wide. They should have led on eight minutes too as Town looked nervy in the opening stages, Keane Lewis-Potter sprung clear on the left but faced with Thomas Kaminski, sliced wide in what was a huge let-off.

Town had their first real moment on 10 minutes, Lokonga showing just why he has been missed so much this term, driving forward from deep and finding Alfie Doughty who, after Tahith Chong's cross was blocked, tested Mark Flekken with a fierce first-time drive. Brentford were continuing to look the more likely, inches away on 19 minutes, a quick break seeing Sergio Reguilon send in a deep cross that Lewis-Potter met, the ball flying in but for the reflexes of Kaminski, who managed to claw away before it crossed the line.

The keeper was left helpless on 24 minutes when another quickfire break by the visitors paid dividends. Kristoffer Ajar's pass found Mbeumo who released Wissa, the forward taking his effort first time from just outside the box and giving Town's number one no chance, rifling into the roof of the net. Town should have responded straight away, Kabore winning a corner that was recycled on the left by Lokonga, Barkley playing in Chong, but he hammered rashly into the stands.

Brentford looked so dangerous whenever they attacked, which was often, constantly venturing into the area to cause problems, an effort from Ajer shanked just over his own bar by a hobbling Kabore. Unable to continue, the wingback was replaced by Onyedinma, Town almost falling 2-0 behind on 35 minutes, the Bees flooding forward once more, Lewis-Potter allowed time and space to line up his shot, which looked in but for the back of Mengi.

Still the visitors were by far the better side and in the closing stages of the first period, almost dealt a dagger blow, Mbeumo curling against the underside of the bar with his left foot as Town were clinging on. They were breached on the stroke of half time, almost comically so too, Mbeumo's cross seeing Burke try and fail to flick the ball away, Wissa prodding it beyond a frustrated Kaminski.

Morris attempted to pull one back instantly, fighting for some space in the box only to see his effort deflect comfortably through to Flekken. Town made one change at the break, Berry on for Burke, but their intended rally never appeared on the cards, Brentford just as slick and well-oiled as they had been in the opening 45 minutes, also beginning to manage the game effectively as well.

Kaminski kept the hosts in it with an hour gone, getting down to his right to prevent Damsgaard's daisy-cutter from creeping in, but Luton just didn't seem to have a fight-back in their legs this time, as they had done so against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest earlier in the season, falling 3-0 down on 61 minutes, Pinnock able to head home a corner and put the result beyond doubt.

They quickly poured even more salt on the wounds just three minutes later, Town unpicked at the back and Mbeumo, as he had done all game, located another pocket of space, his cross misjudged by Onyedinma as Lewis-Potter finally found the net from just a yard out. Still the Bees hunted a fifth, Kaminski leaping to his right to keep out Ajer's towering header, with the hosts throwing on Daiki Hashioka and Andros Townsend in the vain hope of getting a consolation.

Kaminski saved well from the excellent Mbeumo and used his legs to prevent a cross reaching its intended target, but Luton still couldn't deal with the outstanding forward though as he teased his way into the box with four minutes left and slid in Vitaly Janelt, who drew Luton's stopper and found sub Kevin Schade to hammer into the empty net.

Luton did give their fans the smallest of consolations their performance scarcely merited in stoppage time, Berry pressing well to pinch the ball back high up, round Flekken, and expertly find the net for his second of the season. Mbeumo rifled over afterwards, but the win had long been assured, the result denting a massive blow to the Hatters hopes of staying up this season, as they remain in the bottom three with just four games remaining.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore (Fred Onyedinma 35), Reece Burke (Luke Berry 46), Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho, Alfie Doughty, Sambi Lokonga (Daiki Hashioka 71), Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 81), Tahith Chong (Andros Townsend 71), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: James Shea, Tim Krul, Joe Johnson, Cauley Woodrow.