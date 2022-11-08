Alfie Doughty exchanges words with an official during one of Town's recent matches

‘Happy’ again Alfie Doughty might be forced to sit out a return to former side Stoke City that he had been relishing this evening, after describing his time at the bet 365 Stadium as ‘okay’.

The 22-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from the Potters in the summer for an undisclosed fee, after a disappointing spell in Staffordshire.

Brought in by previous manager Michael O’Neill in February 2021, Doughty didn’t make a single league start for Stoke, with 11 substitute appearances in the Championship.

He did play five times in cup competitions, but was sent out on loan to Cardiff City in January 2022, where he featured nine times, scoring one goal.

After heading to Kenilworth Road, Doughty missed the first part of the season with a hamstring injury, but had recovered to start four games in a row for the Hatters recently and was eager to be called upon against his old side.

However, he then missed Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Blackpool with a tight hamstring, which has made him a doubt for this evening’s contest.

Speaking recently, when asked about his time with the Potters, he said; “It was okay.

“I didn't play a lot, so I can’t really comment on that one, all I know is I’m happy here.

“I don’t really think about that sort of stuff, as long as I’m happy here then I don’t care.

”I’m definitely looking forward to returning back there, I want to play and it will be an enjoyable one for sure.”

Luton manager for now, Nathan Jones, who will have talks with Premier League side Southampton following the clash this evening, is also heading back to familiar territory, having had a difficult spell as Stoke boss in 2019.

He did engineer a 2-1 victory last term, with Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome on target, as on the trip, he said: “I didn’t win there much when I was Stoke manager, but I won there when I went back.

"We’re relooking forward to it, we’re in good form, we haven't lost many, we’ve had a few draws at home, but it’s difficult to play at home.

“Sides change stuff and slow the game down, so we’ve had to create tempo, but we’ve been good.

"We’re in a good place, the games come thick and fast, two more until the break and then we go from here.”

The hosts have made a change at the helm this term, with former Norwich, Preston and Sunderland boss Alex Neil appointed, in August.

He has struggled so far, with four wins and six defeats from his 13 matches in charge, including losing the last three on home soil.

Jones added: “Alex is a really experienced manager, it’s a big club, good people there.