Hard work has paid off for Alli as new Hatters signing earns a first crack at the Championship

Forward has come up from non-league in recent years

New Luton striker Millenic Alli believes that his hard work has paid off after earning his first shot at the Championship with the Hatters when signing from League One Exeter City during the transfer window.

The 24-year-old started out his youth career with Bury, as he then had a number of spells with non-league clubs, featuring for South Shields, Workington, Ashton United, Stockport County and Chorley, before heading to National League side FC Halifax Town in 2022. He found his feet with the Shaymen, scoring 11 goals in 37 matches during the 2022-23 campaign, where he won the FA Trophy at Wembley, beating Gateshead 1-0 in the final.

Another seven followed the following season which saw him snapped up by Exeter City in January 2024, finding the net four times. This term, he has gone up a level once more, on target 12 times in 33 matches for the Grecians, including scoring against Matt Bloomfield when he was in charge of Wycombe, finishing on a run of seven in his last eight third tier outings.

Now getting his chance to have a crack at the Championship, Alli, who came on for his debut during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday, believes his journey is similar to the Hatters, who managed to go from non-league to the Premier League in under a decade. Speaking to the club’s official website: “I’m very happy and I feel very blessed to be here at Luton Town.

“It’s a blessing and a great opportunity for me to see what I can do. It feels fantastic and very similar to this club in recent years. I started off quite low in non-league, managed to be consistent, have worked really hard and played as well as I could. I’ve worked my way up and here I am today. I had a scholarship at Bury and was released from there just before they went bust, then I fell in the non-league.

"It was different to what it is here, it was training once a week and then a game at the weekend, it was tough, but I just stuck to it. I kept going and I had some opportunities on the way. I took them and I just kept trying to go up a level every year, or as soon as I could to see if could test myself and push myself to see where I could get to.

"Mentally it's always tough, you need to be tough for football, but I feel like sometimes you have to almost prove yourself right and prove some people wrong as it's never going to be easy and especially when you’re in quite a tough situation and you’ve only got yourself to rely on. So I feel like you just have to find your strength from somewhere, whether that’s within yourself or within God and just keep looking forward.”

Millenic Alli gets on the ball during his Luton debut at Sheffield Wednesday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Alli felt that his career really started to kick into gear when heading to Halifax in 2022 though, as he got his chance to prove himself in the National League, which ended up alerting Exeter just over 12 months ago. He continued: “Halifax was a great platform for me to really showcase my abilities, build confidence and push forward really, so I feel like it was a great spell at Halifax, it was a very good opportunity for me to blossom.

"I moved to Exeter this time last year, I think January must be my month! It took me a couple of weeks to get up to speed, but I soon felt at home, everyone at the club was very good to me. They helped me massively, helped me push forward, on and off the pitch, so I was very happy to be at Exeter and I’m here now.”

Although only at Kenilworth Road for a few weeks himself, Bloomfield thought it was important to get a player in like Alli, who has mirrored the way in which Town themselves have come up through the divisions during recent seasons. He said: “I’ve seen Milli’s journey from Halifax through to Exeter, he’s had a big impact in a year. I think those things were important. As a football club I spoke about the heritage and the authenticity of us when I joined and that’s not changed, my mind’s not changed on those things.

"This club has always performed really well with hungry players who want to go and prove themselves and we’re trying to retain that heritage, that authenticity about us as a club. There’s different ways to recruit players and not everyone’s going to be the same. We can’t just go and get loads of lads that are younger and have had that background, we can’t go and get loads of seniors who have a different background, it’s about a blend and getting that blend right.”

Alli showed some glimpses of just why Town were prepared to shell out for him at Hillsborough on Saturday, as despite only getting the last 18 minutes, he was direct from the moment he came on, one drive into the box and shot deflecting to fellow new addition Josh Bowler who dragged narrowly wide. It was pleasing for the boss to see, with Bloomfield saying: “He’s a hungry boy, he imprinted himself on the game, a couple of fouls that absolutely we’re not fouls given against him which was frustrating, but that happened quite a bit in my opinion

“That was just one little spark of Mills that we saw on that left hand side. I’ve seen him do that a number of times, he just has that little bit of spark, that little bit of pace where he can come inside. It dropped to Josh and it would have been lovely if that settled in the bottom corner, but all things considered I think a point is a good result for us.”

It looks like the Hatters fans will be seeing more examples of that kind of positive play during Alli’s time at Kenilworth Road, as describing his best attributes, the attacker added: “I’d like to say I’m a very exciting player. I work hard, I’m aggressive, fast, strong and I look to score goals. So hopefully I can do that for the club and the fans this year.”