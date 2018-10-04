Hard work the key for Jones as he approaches 150

Hard work has been the key for Hatters boss Nathan Jones as he prepares to lead the club for the 150th time against Scunthorpe United.

The 45-year-old took over in January 2016 once John Still had been sacked and has been on an upward curve ever since, winning promotion out of League Two last season.

Jones is currently the 19th longest serving manager in the Football League and on just how what has been behind his longevity, he said: “Hard work I think.

“I felt it was a good match myself and the club, that’s proved and we’ve got good people right throughout the club, from top to bottom, sane decision makers.

“We’ve worked tirelessly from day one since we’ve come in, myself, my staff, the player, people have bought into it.

“We’ve managed to sign good people, people have bought into what we’ve done and it’s a good environment, but the biggest thing would be hard work.

“Yes, there’s some ability here in terms of people and what they’re good at, we’ve recruited well, both players and staff I feel.

“But hard work, we work tirelessly day in, day out and that’s a given, or should be a give.

“It’s too easily said, but I know the work we do and that’s what it’s down to.

“It is a fantastic achievement for my first job, my first club to manage, to reach that milestone is quite an achievement these days, with the current climate and so on.

“I’m very proud, I think we’re in a good place, I think we’ve started reasonably well, we started a little bit slowly, but we’re in a good place and I’m very proud to have led this club for 149, and 150 on the weekend.”

Since his appointment, Jones has won 73 of his 149 matches in charge of the Hatters, for a win ratio of 49 per cent, while Hatters have drawn 41 and lost just 35 times.

He added: “I’d like it above 50, that would be a nice one, but the thing which is good, since I’ve come here, our defeat ratio is very, very low.

“Last year was seven, the year before was about nine, which is a good achievement.

“We don’t tend to lose many games, which is good, but we’re an attacking side so we try to win games.

“I’ll take 49 for the rest of my career, because if you’re winning one every two and we’re only losing probably one every four, it’s a good ratio to have.

“But I’m very proud of that and I don’t take it for granted.

“I’ve got good people all around me in terms of players, staff, directors, fans, just good people all the way round, so it’s a good position for the club to be in.”