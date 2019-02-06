Harford and Collins up for monthly awards

Town duo Mick Harford and James Collins have been nominated for the League One Manager of the Month and Player of the Month awards for January.

Interim boss Harford led the Hatters to three wins from four league games, with victories over Portsmouth, Peterborough and Southend, plus drawing with Sunderland.

The league statement said: “After Nathan Jones left for Stoke, Harford drove the Luton juggernaut to the top of League One.

“His genius was to tinker only mildly, gaining 10 points from four games, including fixtures against promotion rivals Sunderland, Peterborough and Portsmouth.”

He is up against Derek Adams (Plymouth Argyle), Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic) and Stuart McCall (Scunthorpe United).

Meanwhile, on Collins, it said: “Unlucky not to have been nominated previously this season, the frontman left nothing to chance last month, leading the line superbly in Danny Hylton’s absence and scoring six goals in five games as his side assumed leadership of the division.

He faces competition from Jacob Brown (Barnsley), Andy Cook (Walsall) and Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle), with the winners announced on Friday.