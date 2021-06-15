Harford backs new Luton signing to become a fans' favourite at Kenilworth Road

Allan Campbell on signing for the Hatters this afternoon

Luton assistant boss Mick Harford is confident that Town’s latest acquisition Allan Campbell will become an instant fans' favourite at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old signed for an undisclosed fee from Scottish Premier League side Motherwell this afternoon to become the Hatters’ third signing of the summer so far, after Wycombe midfielder Fred Onyedinma and Hull defender Reece Burke both joined.

On the addition, a clearly enthused Harford said: “It is great news, we’re absolutely thrilled with this signing.

“We know he is coming in and he’s going to be a fans’ favourite the way he plays and his attitude towards the game.

“I’m really, really looking forward to seeing him play and when the fans come back it will be brilliant for them to see this lad play.

“From what I have seen, we are getting a lively, energetic type of footballer who will go box-to-box and up and down.

“He is technically very good, will create things, score goals and a player I am really looking forward to working with.”

Although Luton are still a week away from reporting back at the Brache pre-season training, Harford is eager to return and see how the new players fit in with the rest of the squad.

He added: “I can’t wait to get back in even though it is a short break, but it will be good to come back.

“You get itchy feet and can’t wait to come back to training, get the feet on the grass again and start training.

"Obviously, we will have some new signings, trying to build a new squad because of the ones we have lost and now bringing in.