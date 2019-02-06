Harford: Canaries move was the best thing for Akin

Moving to Norwich City was the right move for Town centre half Akin Famewo.

That was the opinion of interim boss Mick Harford, who allowed the defender to join the Canaries for an undisclosed fee last week.

The 20-year-old had been on loan at League Two Grimsby Town this season, making 12 appearances, but headed to Carrow Road to complete his medical and sign a deal until June 2020, with the option of a further 12 months.

Famewo came through the Hatters’ youth ranks and signed his first professional contract in July 2016, playing 14 times for Town, including two starts in League Two.

However, he will now link up with the Norwich City U23s to begin with, as Harford said: "We thought it was the best thing to do for Akin.

"He’d been at Grimsby and Norwich did try and buy him 12 months ago.

"They’ve kept tabs on him, watched him, we thought it was probably the best thing for Akin to go there and kick-start his career, so good luck to Akin.”