Harford confident of bolstering Luton squad before window closes

Town interim boss Mick Harford remains confident that he will add to his squad ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The Luton chief has so far brought in George Moncur from Barnsley, while Derby County midfielder George Thorne also joined on loan earlier in the window, prior to manager Nathan Jones leaving.

However, with Hatters short of striking options, as youngsters Connor Tomlinson and Arthur Read were named as substitutes for yesterday’s 3-2 win over Portsmouth, Harford said: “As you see the teamsheet, we had a young bench, we are short of front players with injuries and suspensions.

“Danny’s (Hylton) back now which will be a massive bonus for us, but we just need to bring one or two in to bolster the squad for what will be a really, really tough run-in towards the end of the season.

“We are (confident), these things take a long time nowadays, the process of loans and signings.

“We’ve got offers in, we’ve got bids in for players, we’ve spoken to agents and spoken to chief execs and MDs.

"We have got things in place and hopefully they’ll fall in place.”