Harford confident Town's injury crisis will clear up during international break

Reece Burke is hoping to return from injury after the international break

Luton interim boss Mick Harford believes the break for the World Cup has come at just the right time for the Hatters, as it gives their lengthy injury last a chance to heal.

Following a congested fixture schedule that has seen Town cram 21 Championship fixtures into the opening few months of the campaign, they now have just under a month off due to the tournament held out in Qatar, in which both Tom Lockyer and Ethan Horvath have been selected for.

It will give the Hatters’ squad an opportunity to recuperate and also hopefully get a number of players back, with Reece Burke and Cauley Woodrow two who haven’t featured since September with hamstring and calf issues.

Meanwhile, Fred Onyedinma has had another injury-hit campaign, making just three league starts to date, while Sonny Bradley faces a spell on the sidelines after fracturing a bone against Reading recently, and Dan Potts missing the last two matches after he went off at Blackpool with a back problem.

Experienced midfielder Henri Lansbury has also been absent too, as Harford, who took Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Rotherham United, said: “It’s a great time, not just for us but a lot of clubs in terms of injuries to try to get the squad back into place.

“For us there’s about six or seven injured, so it will be good hopefully for the new manager coming in to have a fully fit squad.”

When asked who he expected to be back when Luton return to action at Middlesbrough on December 10, he added: “I think the majority of them are likely to be there or thereabouts.

"The only ones out are going to be Glen Rea and James Shea, who are long, long term injuries with cruciates.

