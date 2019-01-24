Harford could be interested in staying on until the end of the season

Luton interim boss Mick Harford has admitted he could be open to leading the club until the end of the campaign, if asked to do so by the Hatters board.

The Town legend was placed in temporary charge when previous manager Nathan Jones departed to take over at Stoke City earlier this month.

Hatters interim boss Mick Harford

Harford had previously stated he didn’t want the job on a full time basis, but his second stint in the hotseat has been an impressive one to date, picking up an excellent point at Sunderland, beating Peterborough United and only just knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

When asked if he would be interested in staying at the helm until the end of the campaign, with Luton currently one point off the top and with a huge chance of a second straight promotion, he said: “I will do what’s asked of me to be done.

“If Gary (Sweet, chief executive) asked me, ‘could you Mick? We’re not having a manager until the end of the season,’ I will do what is right for Luton Town Football Club.

“I’ll see where we are, if he wants me to do it, if he asks me to do it, I’ll definitely sit down with him and answer what questions they want to give to me.”

When asked if could shed any light as to whether the club had found their man or wanted to keep things as they were for the time being, Harford continued: “I’m the interim manager, I’m embracing it, but we are still in the market for a new manager and it’s in Gary’s hands and the board’s hands.

“I’ve been just concentrating the last few days on the two games coming up.”

On just how he has found the role over the last few weeks, Harford, who has been given a superb ovation by Town fans, with many wanting him to remain in charge for the second half of the campaign, continued: “I thought I may as well enjoy it, it’s a great challenge.

“The reception the fans give me, it’s something to really, really cherish and enjoy.

“It’s very, very humbling in terms of when I walk across that pitch, but it’s the players who make it, the players who put in the performances, they’ve been brilliant.

“But am I enjoying it? Some days. It’s a challenge and I’m going to embrace it and do the best I can.”

After beating Peterborough 4-0 on Saturday, Harford was quick to point to the players during his lap of honour at the end, and on why he was so keen to do so, he said: “For me, they’re the ones who go out there and get results.

“We can just point them in the right direction, we can give them a bit of guidance, but at the end of the day, they’re the ones who have to go out and put in performances like that.

“I thought they deserved every accolade that was thrown at them by me and the supporters.”