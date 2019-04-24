Harford felt Hatters should have had a penalty against Dons

Luton boss Mick Harford felt his side were denied a clear-cut penalty during their 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon last night.

With the hosts leading 2-1 in the second period, attacker Kazenga LuaLua went down under a challenge from Paul Kalambayi in the area, only for referee Ben Toner to wave away his protests.

The visitors then went on to snatch an equaliser in the dying seconds, as Harford said: “It was a penalty, absolutely a penalty.

“I’ve seen it on the rerun in there, and it was a penalty.

“I think initially, it was a penalty and then Kaz has made a slight bit of a meal of it at the end, but initially he has pulled him back.

“So that’s another one the referee missed and on the evening’s performance from the referee, I thought it was pretty poor in all fairness.”