Harford hails players, fans and the board after Luton seal promotion

Luton manager Mick Harford has sent a message to the club's players, fans and board after the Hatters won promotion to the Championship this evening.

Defeats for both Portsmouth and Sunderland meant that Town secured their place in the second tier of English football with one game still to go on Saturday.

In a video on Twitter, Harford, who took over once Nathan Jones had left in January, winning 11 of his 19 games in charge, with six draws and just two defeats, said: "Congratulations everyone, I'd like to send a big message to all the Luton Town fans, all the fans who have travelled for miles throughout this season and got their just rewards.

Your support has been immense and without it, we wouldn't have got over the line.

"I'd like to also send a message to all the players, the players this season have been absolutely magnificent from the first game to the last game, which will be on Saturday where the Kenilworth Road will be rocking.

"And I'd also love to send a message to the board and 2020 and the consortium, with their support, things have been immense.

"I'd also like to send a message to Luton Borough Council, thank you for the planning application, Luton Town are going up, we are going up."