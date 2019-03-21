Harford has a plan to cope without Collins

Luton boss Mick Harford confirmed he has a 'plan in mind' to cope with the absence of top scorer James Collins for this weekend’s home League One clash with Doncaster Rovers.

The 28-year-old has netted 20 goals for the Hatters so far, but is missing after being called up by the Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

When asked about replacing his leading marksman, Harford said: “We’re absolutely thrilled for James and hopefully he’ll get some minutes and get his first cap, which will be a fabulous achievement for him, for his family and for Luton Town Football Club, someone representing their country again.

“We know what Collo is, Collo is a big, strong lad, he holds the ball up well, works his socks off.

“We’ve plenty of options in terms of the strikers department, so we’ll have a look at it.

"We’ve got a plan in mind, so hopefully we’ll get that sorted out.”

With Danny Hylton back on the scoresheet again, with two in two at home, then on who might come in to play upfront, Harford added: “It’s good that Danny is fit and well and scoring goals.

“He’s making a big contribution as they both do, but we have a lot of other options.

“We’ve got Harry Cornick, Jason Cummings, we’ve got Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua) who can all go and fill in any position in the front three.

“We’re asking the new lad to come in, whoever’s going to play, to match his (Collins') work-rate like all the players do.

“So it will be a different kind of shape to the front three if we play that way.”