Harford is certain that Luton’s squad can cope with the next step

Luton’s players will have no problems in coping with Championship football next season according to the man who led them there, Mick Harford.

It was Harford who stepped up when former boss Nathan Jones left during January, and under his guidance, Town finished top of the tree, three points clear of Barnsley.

New Hatters manager Graeme Jones made the decision to release Alan McCormack, Luke Gambin, Aaron Jarvis, Jack James and Jack Senior yesterday, to clear room for a number of new faces.

However, when asked how the current crop will fair next term, Harford said: “I know them better now, I know each and every one of them.

“As individuals they’re absolutely brilliant, as a team they’re even better.

“It’s a tough challenge, but whatever challenges they’ve faced this season, they’ve overcome them, they’ve dealt with them.

“When we’ve had a sticky patch they’ve come through as they’re an absolute top class bunch of players.

“Without a shred of a doubt, I’m absolutely certain they’ll be more than capable of dealing with the Championship next season.”