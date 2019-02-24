Harford left disappointed by rare Luton home draw

Hatters boss Mick Harford declared he was left feeling disappointed by his side's 1-1 draw against Coventry this afternoon.

Harford saw Town move in front through Matty Pearson's header on 17 minutes, but, for the first time this season, that didn't lead to a Luton victory, City levelling before the break through Jordan Shipley.

Town missed chances in the second period, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu wide and Alan McCormack shooting straight at keeper Lee Burge from close range in stoppage time.

Speaking afterwards, Harford said: “Overall, we're disappointed with the result, we did enough in my opinion to win the game.

“We got in numerous times down the right hand side with some very intricate play, especially from Jack Stacey and Andrew Shinnie, cut backs and Andrew bursting through a couple of times.

“Fair play to Coventry, they have a very expansive game, they've got some good players, good young players who will go on to have good careers.

“They made it difficult for us for 20-25 minutes, and we had to counter that.

“At half time, we had a little reshuffle so to speak and second half I think we countered their strengths very well.

“We created numerous chances, so overall we're disappointed with the result but the performance in my opinion was excellent."