Harford misses out to Iron boss McCall for award

Hatters interim boss Mick Harford has missed out to Scunthorpe United chief Stuart McCall in the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for January.

The Iron chief had lost six straight games up to December 29, including a 2-0 defeat to Luton, scoring just a single goal in the process.

However, McCall then led his side to four wins from five games, taking 13 points from a possible 15.

That saw him pip Harford to the honour, as Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Given the hierarchy of the club’s recent ruthlessness with managers, Stuart McCall would have been under no illusions that he was under pressure to keep his job at the end of December, such was the dreadful run of results Scunthorpe were having, leaving them 23rd on Boxing Day.

“Just a month later and I am thrilled that he’s picking up the Manager of the Month award and sitting comfortably in mid-table. McCall stuck to his principles and reaped the rewards."