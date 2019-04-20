Harford: Pressure was on Luton after Good Friday results

Hatters boss Mick Harford felt this evening’s 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley was an even bigger victory for his side after the pressure was ratcheted up on the outcome following Good Friday’s League One action.

Town were on the coach to the Wham Stadium when they saw Barnsley, Portsmouth and Sunderland all triumph, cutting the gap at the top to just two points.

However, James Collins’ first half penalty and a brace from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in the second period saw Town ease home, restoring their five point lead with just three matches left.

Harford said: “It was a real, real tricky game, one of the main reasons why it was a tricky game was because of the results from yesterday.

“That put a little bit of pressure on us, as the teams that won yesterday are good teams, good outfits and they were applying pressure.

“So that made the game a little bit more difficult. We started the game very well, obviously the sending off had a bearing on the game, the missed penalty, then we got another penalty and he’s (referee Carl Boyeson) sent the boy (Dimitar Evtimov) off, that had a bearing on the game.

“But Accrington Stanley with the 10 men, I thought they made it very difficult for us, especially in the first half, up until half time, the shape of their team was good, they got on to second balls and that’s commendable for John (Coleman) and his coaching staff.

“Overall, we’re absolutely thrilled with the result and we did a real professional job today in terms of we had to scrap, we had to fight and Accrington Stanley made it very, very hard for us.

“But second half I thought some of the football and the way we moved the ball around the pitch, on a very, very difficult pitch, was at times very, very good and at a really good level.

“It was a thoroughly deserved victory and I’m just thrilled for the players and once again the fans, who were magnificent.”