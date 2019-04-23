Harford quick to find the positives despite dropped points

Hatters boss Mick Harford was quick to focus on the positives despite his side being hit by a late, late AFC Wimbledon equaliser during their 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Luton looked to be on their way to all bit securing promotion to the Championship, leading 2-1 with just seconds left.

However, Steve Seddon headed home at the death, leaving Luton, who had 21 attempts at goal, 10 on target, ruing their inability to score a third, plus Dons keeper Aaron Ramsdale’s heroics.

However, Harford wasn’t downbeat after what had been a terrific performance for the majority of the encounter, saying: “It’s one point gained, if you look at it on the other side of the coin.

“We needed four, five points to get us out of this league, so one point and if we put in a performance like that over the next two games we’ll be fine.

“I thought we were brilliant in terms of possession, chances created, the way we moved the ball around, and we could have been out of sight before half time.

“We weren’t clinical enough, that’s my only criticism of the lads today.

“We get in the final third, create all kinds of chances, I think it was 24, 25 shots at the target, but we need to be a bit more clinical.”