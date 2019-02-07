Harford quick to praise backing received by Town's board in transfer window

Town interim boss Mick Harford has praised the club’s board for their backing during the January transfer window.

The Hatters made five new signings, including three loan additions on deadline day, while they also managed to keep hold of all of their stars as well, as they push for a second successive promotion.

Harford said: “I always say, I think every manager who’s been at this football club has been backed by 2020 and the board.

“They’ve just shown their backing again by letting us bring in these players.

“They have given me absolutely magnificent support while I’m in this position and previous managers and all the staff, so we thank them for that.”

Barring Brighton attacker Aaron Connolly, the other four new faces bring real nous to the side, with George Moncur, George Thorne, Alex Baptiste and Jason Cummings having all played in the Championship and above.

Harford added: “There’s a lot of experience in there, Sonny (Bradley) who is the captain, (Alan) Sheehan, Macca (Alan McCormack), Collo (James Collins) and Matty (Pearson).

“They’re a real good competitive bunch who have a massive desire to do well, not just for themselves, but for the football club.

"They’ve been amazing, they’re really, really pushing themselves to the limit as we’ve seen in the last month.

"In terms of where we’ve been, what we’ve done, what we’ve achieved this month and we were really, really stretched in terms of bodies.

"They put themselves on the line and as I keep saying, I can’t throw any more accolades at them."