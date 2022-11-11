Harford ready for 'unbelievable' experience as he leads Luton in action against the Millers at Kenilworth Road

Mick Harford gives a thumbs up to the Luton crowd against Harrogate earlier this year

Luton legend Mick Harford is ready for what he believes will be an ‘unbelievable’ experience when he heads out on the Kenilworth Road pitch as interim manager for tomorrow’s home game against Rotherham United.

The 63-year-old will once more take charge of the Hatters following Nathan Jones’ departure to Premier League Southampton on Thursday, with assistant Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan also heading to the south coast.

That means that Harford will be in the dug-out as manager for the first time since May 4, 2019, when he oversaw a 3-1 win over Oxford United, as Town celebrated their League One title win, meaning he will have presided over a game at four levels of English football.

On what it will be like making his out of the tunnel to get what will no doubt be a truly magnificent ovation from the home faithful for whom he is a hero to, he said; “It’s an experience that’s unbelievable really.

"I don’t know how to put it into words, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck.

“I’ve always said it, for me, I’m a Sunderland fan but these are the best fans in the country by a mile.

"The way they support the team and get behind everyone.

“What they’ve done for me over the last two years, the fans, the community, the support they’ve given me, I owe a lot to them.

Advertisement

“They’re just a brilliant bunch of fans and they’re always, always there for the football club.

"The ups and downs they’ve had over the previous years, and they keep coming back.

"They turn out for the players, give their support to everyone and I’m just really looking forward to the day.

“The main focus on the day is to try and get three points.

Advertisement

"I’m sure, with their backing and their help, we’ll give it a really good go.”

After becoming number two to Jones back in May 2020, staying in the position for the entire 2020-21 campaign, Harford then had to have a spell away from the game last year, undergoing a course of radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer.

He joked that he wasn’t about to throw his name in the ring to have another go at managing the club, as in typically modest fashion, the former striker wanted it to be more about the players than himself on Saturday, continuing: “I feel good, I feel OK.

"If I wasn’t feeling right or positive to do the job, I wouldn’t have taken the role on.

Advertisement

“My application has actually gone in now for the manager’s job, but I think it’s been pushed aside and we’ll go down another route.

“We’re in the process of bringing in a manager who’s going to fit our profile, someone, who I believe will take us forward.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend, the challenge and getting three points.

“We said to the players, ‘it’s not just a case of getting though the weekend, it’s a case of getting three points and getting us moving up the table.

Advertisement

“I hope it’s five or 6-0. I’d love it to be.

“That’s all that matters. Obviously, there will be some kind of ovation, which I totally respect and am very grateful for, but I’ll be focused on getting three points.”

Standing in Luton’s way is a Rotherham side that Harford used to manage, as between April and December 2008, he took charge of the club for 31 games, with five wins, nine draws and 17 defeats, before being relinquished of his duties.

The Millers have also seen a change at the top this season, with the long-serving Paul Warne tempted away by League One Derby County, and Exeter City chief Matt Taylor taking over.

Advertisement

He has led them to wins at Stoke and Sheffield United recently, as they sit 14th in the table ahead of the fixture.

Harford added: “I’ll be focused on the team, focused on the opposition, trying to pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses and hopefully hurt them in certain ways and get a win.

"That’s what it’s all about, that’s what it’s been all my life as a player, a coach and a manager.