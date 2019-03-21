Harford reveals Luton have been 'alerted' to Aberdeen midfielder Shinnie

Hatters boss Mick Harford has revealed that the club have been ‘alerted’ to the potential availability of Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

The 27-year-old, who is the brother of Andrew, currently at Kenilworth Road, will be a free agent at Pittodrie in the summer.

Reports in the Daily and Sunday Express this week linked Shinnie, an ever-present for the Dons this term with a move to Luton, despite having a contract offer on the table to remain north of the border.

When asked about Shinnie, who has won five Scotland caps and is currently with the national side for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino this week, Harford said: “We have a scout up in Scotland, he gives us great information about the players up there.

“Graeme Shinnie is I believe is on a lot of club’s radars and he’s just someone that’s been alerted to us.

“There’s nothing in it at the moment, but we always have an interest in good players.

“I know him very well, I’ve watched him numerous times, he’s a holding midfield player, can cover full back and he obviously has a big connection here with his brother.”

Dons manager Derek McInnes is hopeful of keeping his player, who has made over 150 appearances since signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle back in July 2015, this summer, telling the Express: "I will speak to Graeme and hopefully we can get the answer we all want.

“But again I totally respect all my players who are out of contract in the summer.

"They are quite right to look at all the options. However, Shinnie is one that it is vitally important we try to keep."

Shinnie has also been linked with fellow SPL side Rangers, with their manager, former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard saying: “It’s all speculation. It’s part of being the Rangers manager.

“Every time I get my media briefing or clips, we are linked with five or six different players.

“I won’t be getting involved in a comment on Graeme or any other player for that matter, especially during the season, when the window is shut.”

Meanwhile, with Harford returning to his job as head of recruitment in the summer, he admitted that the club are still looking at potential incomings for the new campaign, wherever Town find themselves.

He added: “Absolutely we look at players.

“I’ll get on my laptop this afternoon and have a look at one or two players, there’s still a continued stream of emails and messages coming in regarding players for next season.

“We’re still working, we have to keep planning for both leagues, albeit, we’re not sure where we’re going to be, so we have to continue our plans going forward.”