Harford rules himself out of Luton vacancy

Luton Town interim manager Mick Harford has ruled himself out for running to become the club’s next permanent boss.

The 59-year-old took over on a temporary basis after previous boss Nathan Jones opted to leave Kenilworth Road for Stoke City last week.

Harford, who remains a legend with the Hatters after a playing career that saw him score 92 goals in 217 games, led Town to an excellent point at Sunderland, and was given a stunning ovation by the over 3,000 visiting fans.

He was priced up at 14/1 with league sponsors SkyBet for the vacancy, but quickly poured cold water on the idea on a second spell in charge, having been manager between January 2008 and October 2009.

Harford said: “I’m really privileged in terms of Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the board have asked me to be involved in the process of bringing in a new manager.

“We’ve had numerous emails, contacts, but I think the best part of it is, it’s concise, we’re doing the right thing.

“I don’t want the job, I think we should bring a new manager in, so there’s no uncertainty in that.

“If it’s ‘Mick’s in charge, if he wins a game, will he get it?’ No, there’s none of that.

“We’re bringing a new manager in, it will take as long as it takes, Gary and the board and myself will take as long as it takes to get the new manager and hopefully we get the right man.”

When asked just why he didn’t want the job on a full time basis again, he added: “I want to continue in the role I’ve been given at the football club, and I see that as a career path for me, in terms of the recruitment, the scouting, which I thoroughly enjoy.

“I’ve been out of management now for a long time.

“I dipped my toe in it really, and one of the reasons why is because I honestly think we need to bring a certain type of manager in.

“I don’t think I’m that type of manager for Luton Town at the moment, someone who’s going to embrace what we’re trying to do.

“Obviously the new stadium on the horizon, the club going forward and as I said, I just don’t want any uncertainty for the football club.

“We know, we’re concise, we know exactly what we want to do,

“They’ve involved me in part of the process, which I’m thrilled to be and they’ll be asking my opinion about the new man.”