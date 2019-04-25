Harford: We should have managed the game better

Town boss Mick Harford felt his side should have seen the close stages far better than they did during Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The Hatters were 2-1 up going into the final 10 minutes of the encounter, but rather than adopt any game management tactics, they kept going forward in search of a third goal.

It almost arrived on a number of occasions too, Jack Stacey hitting the bar in stoppage time, just moments before Steve Seddon nodded home to steal a point.

Harford said: “They defend manfully as a back four, as a midfield, we work on defensive strategies and they don’t let many goals in.

“It’s a bitterly disappointed dressing room in there in terms of letting that late goal in.

"When you look at it, maybe we could have managed the game a bit better in the last five to 10 minutes, not flooded people forward on the attack, just sat in there and taken it on the chin a little bit.

“But we didn’t, we wanted to try and finish them off, so we’ll take it on the chin and move on.”

The Hatters chief felt that the Dons’ first goal had been largely avoidable as well, James Justin losing possession by the byline and Anthony Wordsworth’s excellent cross glanced home by Joe Pigott.

He continued: “We had the ball in the corner, we loosely gave it away, and Wimbledon do get the ball in the box early.

“They’ve got two big strikers, (James) Hanson and Pigott and they feed off those crosses.

“Maybe the marking should have been a bit better, should have been tighter, but we were disappointed with the goals they scored.

“I think they had two shots on target and scored two goals.

"They’re scrapping for their lives, they’re working their socks off, put us under a little bit of pressure towards the end, but I think overall we could have dealt with it a little bit better, we could managed the game a little bit better.”