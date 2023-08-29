Harris prepares for a 'free hit' as Gills head to Luton in Carabao Cup

Gillingham boss Neil Harris has described this evening’s Carabao Cup second round tie at Luton Town as a ‘free hit’ for his side.

The League Two high-flyers had enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, winning five games in a row before they were humbled 3-0 at home by then bottom side Colchester United at Priestfield on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Hatters favourites to move through to the next round, speaking to Kent Online about the test ahead, Harris said: “(It’s an) absolute free hit for the lads to go and enjoy it, playing against a Premier League opponent.

Gillingham manager Neil Harris - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"It's an opportunity for the lads to go and give a good account of themselves, as we did against Southampton, as we did against Brentford and Wolves last year and Leicester at home (in the FA Cup).

“It is another opportunity for us to go and challenge, for the players to test themselves and challenge themselves against a Premier League opponent.

“Is it a game we need this week?

"Probably not, however, I will make changes for the game and freshen the side up and we go to be competitive but the full focus is on Grimsby and getting back to winning ways."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the Hatters have suffered two losses this season, going down 4-1 to Brighton and 3-0 to Chelsea in their top flight fixtures, Harris knows the hosts will represent a stern test for his side.

He added: “Luton will be very good.

"I saw Luton a couple of times last year and they were excellent, so much pace and power, set-plays, restarts, they can handle the ball and have ball carriers.

“I saw them against Brighton a couple of weeks ago and they gave a good account of themselves, Brighton were just better.