Harry Styles spotted watching Luton Town play Manchester United at Kenilworth Road

Mick Harford sat next to the former One Direction band member
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT
Harry Styles looks on prior to the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pop singer Harry Styles made an surprise appearance at Kenilworth Road yesterday (February 18) when he watched Luton Town go against Manchester United.

The Cheshire-born musician sat next to former Hatters striker and manager, Mick Harford, and the crowd was treated to a fast start to the action, with all the game’s three goals being scored in the first 15 minutes. Sadly for Rob Edwards’ side, the visitors triumphed, with two goals to one.

On X, one fan said: “Someone’s gotta have a word with Big Mick, letting an away fan sit next to him in the home stand!”

But it looked like the 30-year-old enjoyed himself, as he was seen smiling and laughing with nearby supporters.

Before kick-off, the three-time Grammy winner met the pundit team from Sky Sports, where he posed for selfies and chatted with Jamie Redknapp, Gary Neville, and Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

