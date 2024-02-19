Harry Styles looks on prior to the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pop singer Harry Styles made an surprise appearance at Kenilworth Road yesterday (February 18) when he watched Luton Town go against Manchester United.

The Cheshire-born musician sat next to former Hatters striker and manager, Mick Harford, and the crowd was treated to a fast start to the action, with all the game’s three goals being scored in the first 15 minutes. Sadly for Rob Edwards’ side, the visitors triumphed, with two goals to one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On X, one fan said: “Someone’s gotta have a word with Big Mick, letting an away fan sit next to him in the home stand!”

But it looked like the 30-year-old enjoyed himself, as he was seen smiling and laughing with nearby supporters.