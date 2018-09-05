Hart leaves Hatters to take up Magpies role

Luton have announced that assistant manager Paul Hart has been released from his contract to rejoin former club Notts County as technical director.

The 65-year-old, who represented the Magpies as a player, academy coach and caretaker-manager leaves Kenilworth Road with immediate effect after taking up his role with the Hatters in May 2016.

We wish him all the best in his new role, which will be a challenge for him, but it’s something that he’ll relish. Nathan Jones

Boss Nathan Jones, who had appointed Hart after the pair struck up a close working relationship when U23 manager at Charlton Athletic in 2012, told the club’s official website: “Paul will be a big loss, he’s been a real friend and mentor for me since I first worked for him at Charlton, but I can understand why something like this appeals to him because it’s closer to home and he’s been doing a lot of travelling.

“He’s worked tirelessly for us and has committed to us massively with everything he’s done.

“But this gives him an opportunity, at the stage of life he is at, to get his teeth into a new challenge, and he feels that a lot of his work here is done in terms of his relationship with me, the education that I’ve had and what he’s given me.

“He’ll be a massive miss for us because he’s a very popular figure, and we wish him all the best in his new role, which will be a challenge for him, but it’s something that he’ll relish.”

Hart, who experienced his first promotion in 48 years of senior football as a player, manager and coach last season, said: “I came here for Nathan because I believed in him, and that feeling is even stronger now after what we’ve experienced over the last two seasons.

“I always knew about Luton from afar, but in that time what I’ve found is a great club that is very well run, from top to bottom, and I’ve made so many new friends, not least our staff who have been excellent in every respect.

“Everyone connected with Luton has been first class with me, and having the opportunity to experience the wonderful support that follows the team in such phenomenal numbers has been very special.

“Luton Town gave me the first element of success in my senior career, something I’ll always remember, and with Nathan in charge, I know the club will go on to even greater things.”

Meanwhile, Town chief executive Gary Sweet added: “On behalf of the board of directors, I’d like to thank Paul for being such a gentleman during his time with us.

“He’s always been the ultimate professional, as you’d expect from a legend in football, and it’s been a pleasure to have him associated with Luton Town Football Club.

“We wish him every success with our friends at Notts County, and he will always be welcome back at Kenilworth Road after the important role he has played in helping us progress back up the EFL.”