Japanese international Daiki Hashioka is in for his full Premier League debut as Luton boss Rob Edwards makes one change for this evening's rearranged Premier League clash at AFC Bournemouth.

The January transfer window addition has made three appearances for the Hatters so far, but with Gabe Osho out injured, tonight is the first time he is in from the first whistle. Luton's injury crisis means their bench contains three academy graduates, Zack Nelson, who made his debut at Crystal Palace on Saturday, plus Axel Piesold and for the first time this campaign, midfielder Dominic Dos Santos Martins.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Edwards said: “We’re up against it, a lot of difficulties at the moment and there’s a lot getting thrown at us in terms of injuries, but it’s not going to derail us. We’re not going to let it knock us, we’re replaying this game now from a real serious situation that we’ve had to go through as well,

Daiki Hashioka starts for the Hatters this evening - pic: Liam Smith

"We’ve had a lot thrown at us, it’s like every club goes over the course of a season, but it’s going to make us stronger and off the back of Saturday's result. Hopefully we can really build on it and our challenge now over the next two games before the break is to try and put more points on the board. It was important on the weekend after a difficult run of results to get something.”

Cherries: Neto, Lewis Cook, Chris Mepham, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, Antoine Semenyo, Illia Zabarnyi. Subs not used: Mark Travers, Milos Kerkez, Romain Faivre, Tyler Adams, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, James Hill, Enes Unal, Philip Billing.