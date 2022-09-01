Hasselbaink tips Luton midfielder Thorpe to be a 'great asset' for Burton

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe has signed for Burton Albion

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink insists that new signing Elliot Thorpe will be a ‘great asset’ for the club after signing him on a season-long loan from Luton this evening.

The 21-year-old has agreed to head to the Pirelli Stadium for the remainder of the campaign, after making three first team appearances for the Hatters so far this season, catching the eye with his deliveries from the right wing.

Hasselbaink, a former Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Middlesbrough striker himself, also playing 23 times for Holland, expects Thorpe to have a real influence on his Brewers side who have struggled so far in the third tier.

He said: “He’s a midfielder who can also play right wing back, several positions.

"He’s a great prospect with a great future ahead of him.

"Hopefully, we can make him better and he will be a great asset for us.

“He’s hard working, he has pace, gets stuck in but also brings quality with his crosses.