Hat-trick for Odegah as Luton U15s beat Cardiff U15s to reach Floodlit Cup semi-final

Luton Town U15s reached the last four of the Floodlit Cup with a 4-2 win at Cardiff City in the quarter-final on Wednesday night.

After trailing 1-0 at the break, the Hatters drew level in the second period when Ioannides rifled home following a corner.

Odegah then got his first of the evening when picked out by a through-ball over the top, he took a great first touch and was able to slide his shot past the keeper.

He had a second following some strong work by Town in the corner, releasing an angled shot to pick out the bottom corner.

The forward then completed his treble by spinning his man and advancing goalwards, his effort having too much for the Bluebirds stopper.

Hatters: Hockey, Odegah, Trustram, Xavier-Jones, Vickers, Emery (C), Harvey. Chigozie, Benagr, Takawira, Ioannides.