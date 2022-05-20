Hatter quartet have their deals extended by 12 months

Cameron Jerome has had his contract extended by Luton

Luton have taken up the options on the contracts of Luke Berry, Harry Isted, Cameron Jerome and Peter Kioso for another year after the club announced their retained list this afternoon.

Experienced striker Jerome played 37 times for the Hatters this season, after joining on a free from MK Dons in the summer, scoring five goals, and was part of the side who just missed out on reaching the play-off final after a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Huddersfield Town.

Midfielder Berry suffered an injury-hit campaign as he only managed to play 15 times in total, but still managed seven goals to finish as the club’s third top scorer.

Midfielder Luke Berry has another 12 months with Luton

Kioso started the season in Town’s first team, before a loan spell at MK Dons in August, but was recalled by Luton and went on to play 19 times for the club.

Meanwhile, Isted made senior debut for the Hatters in the FA Cup fifth round tie against Chelsea following Jed Steer’s ruptured Achilles, producing a starring role in the 3-2 defeat.