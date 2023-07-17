Hatters add ex-Manchester United and Norway analyst Findlay to backroom staff

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has strengthened his backroom staff by bringing in former Wolves colleague Andy Findlay as analyst coach.

The 33-year-old started out as performance analyst with Blackburn Rovers in 2010, before moving through the Irish FA, where he worked with the U17s.

He had spells at Manchester City’s academy and Scotland U21s, then spending four years with Manchester United’s first team before becoming head of performance analysis at Molineux in 2017.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

That was where he worked with Edwards, who was head coach of the U23s, eventually moving on to Denmark in 2020 for a role with FC Copenhagen, as he was soon appointed Senior A-Squad performance analyst with the Norwegian Football Association, working with the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard while on international duty.

He has now headed to Bedfordshire to head up the Hatters’ analysis team at The Brache, but also take on a new role as well, with Edwards telling the club’s official website: “Andy’s vastly experienced as an analyst, but is going to be coming in as an analyst coach, as I want him out on the grass with us to help from a technical point of view.

“He sees the game really well and I want to be able to look at things live and real time, because the game is so random you can miss things during training.

"I want to be able to make sure we can see things and review it there and then on the grass, if we need to.

“He’s going to work really closely with us from a tactical point of view, and he’s going to lead the analysis department.

"He’s got phenomenal experience working at first team level under Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at United, he’s worked in Man City’s academy and progressed at that football club as well.

“He has amazing experience and is very good at what he does.

“I really want to thank the Norwegian Football Federation, because they’ve been so helpful in allowing us to bring Andy in as smoothly as we have. He’s a top addition to the staff.”

Meanwhile, Findlay, who is out in Slovenia on the Hatters’ pre-season training camp, added: “It’s been really enjoyable for me and travelling to a different country to work, experiencing a different culture and speaking a little bit of Norwegian.

"Ultimately, it’s something that was a big challenge for me to go and embrace, and try something new and be part of a coaching process, which I think has prepared me well for this now.

"I see Luton Town as the next step for me now that I need to develop even further with.

"This is a great opportunity and you see with the club now and how it’s grown, but still, even from my first few days, you can see what a close group it is and a together group it is.

"You can see why the club has had so much success, so it’s nice to be a part of that.

“The biggest thing is for me not to come in and change things.

"It’s just to add little bits where I can for the point-one per cents, the one per cents, to add things on top.

