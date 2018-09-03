Hatters add former Spurs youngster Dequane to their academy

Luton Town have confirmed that former Spurs youngster Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite has been offered a scholarship following a successful trial period.

The 16-year-old defender had been in Tottenham Hotspur’s youth set-up between the ages of 12 and 15, as academy and development manager Andy Awford said: “We’re delighted that Deq has taken up the offer of a scholarship.

“He becomes our eighth first-year scholar for this season, and is the central defender we’ve been looking for since Kai Phelan had to leave the programme through injury reasons during the summer.

“He’s come in and done well on trial, fitting in really well as a person and as a player.”