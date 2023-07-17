Hatters agree biggest ever sponsorship deal as Utilita remain on the front of Luton's shirts

Luton have agreed the biggest sponsorship deal in the club’s history after confirming Utilita will remain as the front of shirt sponsors for the forthcoming season.

The deal will see local food poverty and fuel charities benefit after Town confirmed that Utilita’s charity arm, Utilita Giving, are to donate £2 from every Hatters shirt sold this term to local charities, including Luton Foodbank.

Utilita – the UK’s leading Smart Pay As You Go energy supplier – and the Town have been partners since 2015, before becoming front of shirt sponsors in February 2022.

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet told the club’s official website: “Loyal relationships in the world of football business can often be difficult to find and then preserve, so we are immensely proud to announce this agreement which will also aid three charities who undertake magnificent support to those in need in our local community.

“While this represents a landmark shirt sponsorship deal in our long history, we feel it is important to recognise the strength of the relationship we have fostered together with Utilita over the past eight years.

“Therefore, it gives us great pleasure in knowing that a partnership – which began in League Two – will continue in the top-flight next season.”

Jem Maidment, chief marketing officer at Utilita, said: “Luton and Utilita have forged a terrific relationship over the past few years.

Gabe Osho celebrates reaching the Premier League with Luton Town - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"Both have challenged the status quo, faced adversity, and got stronger with each passing year.

“Back in 2015 Luton were in League Two, and Utilita had 150,000 customers.

"Now Luton are in the Premier League and Utilita are one of Britain’s leading energy suppliers, with more than 800,000 customers and rising.

“The Hatters’ journey over the past ten years to the Premier League is possibly the greatest football story of the 21st Century.

"We consider it an absolute privilege to have our logo on the famous orange shirt as we continue our journey together into a fantastic new era in the club’s history.