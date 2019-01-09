Hatters allow Jones to speak to Stoke

Luton have confirmed boss Nathan Jones has been allowed to talk to Championship side Stoke City over the managerial vacancy at the bet365 Stadium.

The Town chief, who signed a four year deal in January 2018, completed his three year anniversary in charge at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, after a goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round.

However, with the Potters sacking Gary Rowett on Monday, Jones' odds have been slashed to as low as 1/16 and a statement on the Hatters' official website said: "We can confirm that we have granted permission to Stoke City to speak to Nathan Jones over their managerial vacancy.

"We will update supporters on any further developments in due course."