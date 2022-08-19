Hatters and Robins charged by the FA for fracas in midweek clash
Town have a week to respond to FA
Luton Town and Bristol City have both been charged with failing to control their players during the Hatters’ 2-0 defeat at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.
Just after the hour mark, the hosts’ midfielder Mark Sykes slid in dangerous on midfielder Luke Freeman after losing the ball, and was then barged to the ground by the summer signing in the aftermath, causing a melee amongst most of the players.
Referee Leigh Doughty sent off Sykes and booked team-mate Andi Weimann, also showing former Robins player Freeman a yellow, much to the frustration of the home faithful, who were baying for a red.
Town boss Nathan Jones felt it was the right call, saying: “It’s a clear red card, it’s an out of control challenge and then Luke was silly to put himself in a position where he gives the referee another decision to make.
"That wasn’t a red card, it was a yellow, but that’s just discipline.
"The challenge was out of control, it was dangerous, and rightly so.”
City boss Nigel Pearson didn’t have any complaints with Sykes’ early exit, although felt Freeman should have gone too, adding: “In the modern game, I can’t complain about Mark’s red card, although in my time as a player I would probably have been applauding him for the tackle.
“But how their player stayed on the pitch I don’t know.
"Officials have influenced all our games so far and tonight we should have had a penalty when Rob Atkinson was fouled.
“I have empty pockets because of expressing my views on refereeing decisions over the years, so I gave it up long ago.”
A statement from the FA said: “Bristol City FC and Luton Town have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Tuesday (16/08/22).
"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 65th minute.
"Bristol City FC and Luton Town FC have until next Tuesday (23/08/22) to provide their respective responses.”