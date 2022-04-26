Hatters and Terriers fined for failing to control their players in Championship clash

Fred Onyedinma gets involved in a melee following Elijah Adebayo's penalty miss at Huddersfield recently

Luton and Huddersfield have been fined by the FA after failing to control their players during their Championship encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this month.

The incident happened following striker Elijah Adebayo’s failure to score from the penalty spot with 70 minutes gone, Terriers midfielder Lewis O'Brien appearing to say something to Town’s leading scorer in the aftermath, before being pushed to the floor by Hatters defender Kal Naismith.

That led to a melee between both sets of players, Naismith only booked for his part, with team-mate Fred Onyedinma also cautioned along with the home side’s Sorba Thomas.

Trailing 1-0 at the time to Jon Russell’s opener, Nathan Jones’ side went on to lose 2-0 as substitute Naby Sarr sealed victory with a late header.