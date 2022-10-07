Hatters announce away end at Watford is sold out

Watford appointed Slaven Bilic as manager recently

Luton Town have confirmed they have sold out their full allocation of 1,996 seats for their trip to fierce rivals Watford on Sunday, October 23.

With supporters heading to Vicarage Road for the first time since April 2006, after the Coronavirus pandemic meant the most recent clash was played without any fans present, the Hatters will be looking to earn their first victory at the Hornets’ ground since September 2002.

Watford have unsurprisingly changed managers already this term, with Slaven Bilic replacing Rob Edwards, who was sacked after just 10 games, the Croatian overseeing a win and a defeat so far, losing 2-1 to Swansea City on Wednesday night.

A statement on the Hatters website said: “If any tickets are returned or become available for any other reason over the next week or so we will advise on the website and announce a further sales plan to allocate these in what we feel is the fairest possible way.

“An announcement will be made on Monday 17th October if this is the case.

“We thank all supporters for their patience during this sales process.

“Any supporters who have been fortunate enough to obtain a ticket for this fixture are reminded that coach travel is available with Bobbers Travel from various departure points.