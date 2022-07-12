Hatters announce latest batch of youngsters to join Town’s academy

Jayden Luker has signed for the Hatters' academy

Luton Town have announced the newest members of their academy who have pen to paper on development deals at Kenilworth Road.

Striker Tobian Braney, 18, who was at Millwall’s academy previously, also playing for Isthmian Premier League side Bowers & Pitsea, plus the English Colleges’ men’s squad while studying at USP College, has joined.

Central midfielder Daniel Idiakhoa is also on board after joining from United Counties League side Newport Pagnell Town, who he spent two years with, helping them win the FA Vase last season.

The 18-year-old was born in Dublin, but moved to Buckinghamshire five years ago and played for Tattenhoe Youth, as well as appearing for Town in the EFL Youth Alliance Cup final at Kenilworth Road last term.

Central midfielder Jayden Luker has also put pen to paper, as having played for Lambeth Tigers between U7s to U16s, the 17-year-old impressed when scoring against the youth team for the Pro Direct Academy last season, and also played as a trialist in the EFL Youth Alliance Cup final defeat to Preston.

Graduating from the current U18s is striker Josh Allen, who joined the academy when aged 12, having previously trained with the Community Trust’s Pre-Academy from the age of nine while also playing for Ampthill Town and Kempston Rovers.

The new batch of first-year scholars start with central defender or midfielder Claude Kayibanda, who has been with the club since an U12 and Jack Lorentzen-Jones, the midfielder joining Luton as an eight-year-old having impressed at a Community Trust Summer Camp.

Midfielder Marcus Warren, who started out with Luton, playing for Toddington Rovers and Leighton United, then spending time at Tottenham, returned to the academy as an U11, while centre-half or left-back Max Scott is another to sign on.

Left back Joe Johnson, once with the Arsenal academy, headed to the Hatters in February 2020 as an U14 from Focus Football, while Tyrell Giwa, a midfielder or right back, played for Hemel Hempstead and Bovingdon before joining through a trial with the pre-academy at U12.