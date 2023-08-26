Hatters announce new Bobbers stand will be open for Gillingham cup tie

Luton have announced that the new Bobbers Stand will be open for the first time when they host Gillingham in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Following promotion to the Premier League, the Hatters have had to spend between £12-13m on upgrading the stadium to ensure it is ready to host top flight football.

After postponing their scheduled opening top flight match against Burnley last weekend to ensure everything was completed on time, Town’s supporters will now get their first look at the stand when they take on the League Two Gills in midweek, ahead of Friday night’s fixture with West Ham United.

The new Bobbers Stand at Kenilworth Road - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images

A club statement said: “Following unrelenting building work that began a day after the Hatters won promotion to the Premier League, Luton Town Football Club is delighted to report the new Bobbers Stand will be open for our Carabao Cup tie with Gillingham on Tuesday.

“The new stand has received an interim safety certificate which enables, subject to the signing off of an operational plan, a structural seating report and a final clean-up process, the Bobbers to operate at 75 per cent capacity for this fixture.

“The second round tie with the Gills will therefore be used as a test event in this area of the stadium.

"Tickets cannot be made available for supporter consumption for a test event, so tickets in the Bobbers for Tuesday's game will be distributed free to displaced hospitality guests, members of the local community affected by the redevelopment works in and around Kenilworth Road, contractors and staff.”

CEO Gary Sweet added: “The cup tie and test event in the Bobbers represents a significant landmark in the development of this side of Kenilworth Road ahead of the planning for our first home game in the Premier League next week.

“Given the huge demands and the time and space constraints placed under us, we appreciate supporters’ patience in waiting for information.